Telford & Wrekin Council shortlisted for Council of the Year award

Telford & Wrekin Council has been recognised in the shortlists for this year’s Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards in three categories, including for the prestigious Council of the Year Award.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

As well as being one of five finalists for Council of the Year, the local authority has also been shortlisted as finalists for:

The Environmental Services Award, in partnership with Veolia, for work to cut waste and change behaviours through monthly ‘reuse’ events. These popular events give a new life to pre-loved items, raise money for local charities, divert waste from landfill and inspire people to adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

The Public/Public Partnerships Award, recognising the Council’s work to tackle child sexual exploitation (CSE), which has also been cited by Government as national best practice.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council, said:

“We’re absolutely focussed on working for and with our community groups, so these awards nominations are not just for us, they’re for everyone living and working in our borough.

“We want the people of Telford and Wrekin to have the best council services possible and I am proud of the work teams across the authority are doing to continue creating a better borough, whilst we also maintain the lowest rates of council tax in the Midlands and some of the lowest in the whole country.

“These awards recognise exactly that; the very best in council services across the UK, and being nominated for the LGC Council of the Year Award follows on from us winning the Local Authority of the Year Award in the sector’s other main awards scheme, the MJ Awards, in 2022.

“The environmental services accolade comes on the back of the extremely popular re-use events held in the borough whilst the partnership category shortlisting comes following the publication of the Independent Inquiry into CSE last year which showcased Telford’s approach as best practice for others to follow.

“We would never be complacent but we are rightly proud of our work and it is of course pleasing to receive external endorsement of the job we are continuing to do to improve the borough as we look to create jobs and homes, support businesses and our High Streets and protect our greenspaces.

“We’re honoured to have been shortlisted for these awards that recognise the very best in local government, and look forward to finding out who has won later this year.”

The winners will be announced at the LGC Awards event in London on Wednesday 11 June, 2025.