RJAH triumphs with four finalists in prestigious NOA Awards 

Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital is celebrating after four of its pioneering initiatives were named as finalists in prestigious awards, which celebrate those working in orthopaedics across the country.

Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital is celebrating after four of its pioneering initiatives were named as finalists in prestigious awards, which celebrate those working in orthopaedics across the country.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital – which is a founding member of the National Orthopaedic Alliance (NOA) – has been shortlisted four times in the NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards.

The NOA is a membership organisation that leads on collaboration, by bringing together orthopaedic providers across the country to share experiences and address shared challenges with an aim of delivering consistent, high-quality care for patients.

- Advertisement -

OurSpace – the Trust’s dedicated wellbeing portal – has been shortlisted in the Workforce Initiatives category, while Operation Lazurite, a collaboration between the NHS and Ministry of Defence which supported families from Afghanistan living in Shropshire, is a finalist in the Partnerships and Integration Initiative.

Two entries have also been named finalists in the Supporting Patients on their Pathway category. They are: Improving pre-admission and procedure experiences for children, which highlights the work undergone to develop a pre-operative service for paediatric patients; and the Assistive Technology Service, which supports spinal cord injury patients to be able to use phones, tablets, laptops and other smart devices.

The NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards recognise NOA member organisations, projects and teams that have distinguished themselves through exemplary contributions, influence, and commitment to transforming services across orthopaedics – both clinically and non-clinically.

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive, said: “It’s great to see so many fantastic initiatives in the Trust shortlisted in the NOA Excellence in Orthopaedics Awards – they are all so deserving.

“I wish them the very best of luck.”

The winners will be unveiled during the NOA Members Conference on Thursday 15 May.