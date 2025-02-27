New bus service to link northeast Shropshire with Princess Royal Hospital

Shropshire Council has unveiled ambitious plans to significantly improve bus services and facilities in northeast Shropshire, with a key focus on connecting rural communities and enhancing access to essential services.

A highlight of the proposed changes is a new bus route linking Whitchurch, Market Drayton, the Princess Royal Hospital, and Wellington bus station. This service, slated to launch in summer 2025, aims to address a critical gap in connectivity, particularly for residents needing access to healthcare at the Princess Royal Hospital.

The new route will be funded through the council’s recent allocation of Government bus service improvement funding for the 2025/26 financial year.

Beyond the new route, the council is also investing in improvements at Market Drayton Bus Station. Plans include funding to support Market Drayton Town Council in upgrading public toilet facilities, as well as the installation of a new shelter and potentially, electronic real-time information displays. These upgrades are designed to enhance passenger comfort and accessibility.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy Leader and Cabinet member for public transport, emphasized the importance of these developments. “Funding for public transport in rural areas is tight, so I’m delighted that a service is being planned to connect Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Wellington. This is particularly important as the service would include a stop at the Princess Royal Hospital,” he stated.

He also highlighted the benefits for Market Drayton residents, noting, “For Market Drayton residents this service would also offer a connection to train services from either Whitchurch or Wellington, as well as bus connections into Telford town centre – and I know this is a service that Market Drayton residents want and need.”

The planned improvements at Market Drayton Bus Station are seen as a collaborative effort with the town council, aiming to create a more welcoming and functional space. “The planned funding towards improvements at Market Drayton bus station is an outstanding opportunity for close co-operation with Market Drayton Town Council. It would improve the waiting conditions for passengers, improve the public toilets and provide a drivers’ rest room,” Nellins explained.

The council’s bus service improvement funding will also support other initiatives across Shropshire, including a new service between Broseley and Shrewsbury, and increased frequency for Shrewsbury’s park and ride services. Further details on these developments will be announced in the coming months says the council.