Multi-agency response attends fuel spillage in Alveley

A kerosene spill on Bridge Road in Alveley, prompted a major multi-agency response on Wednesday, closing the road and requiring extensive environmental containment measures.

Firefighters and police at the scene of the spillage on Bridge Road in Alveley. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received an emergency call at 5.13pm reporting a large fuel leak/spillage. A fire appliance from Bridgnorth was immediately dispatched, along with an Operations Officer.

The severity of the incident necessitated the involvement of several other agencies, including the Environment Agency, West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council, and a utility company. Additionally, due to the scale of the spill, assistance was requested from neighbouring Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

- Advertisement -

Crews arrived to find a substantial kerosene spillage requiring immediate action to prevent further environmental contamination. Firefighters utilised specialised environmental equipment to absorb and contain the spill, working to minimise the impact.

The coordinated response involved managing traffic flow, assessing the environmental impact, and ensuring the safe removal of the spilled fuel.

The incident was brought under control, and a “stop message” was received at 5.39pm, approximately 26 minutes after the initial call. However, clean-up operations and environmental assessments continued.

“This was a significant incident requiring a rapid and coordinated response from multiple agencies,” stated a spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. “Our crews worked effectively with partner agencies to contain the spill and mitigate any potential environmental harm.”

Bridge Road was closed for a period, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.