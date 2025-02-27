8.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Advertisement -

Multi-agency response attends fuel spillage in Alveley

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A kerosene spill on Bridge Road in Alveley, prompted a major multi-agency response on Wednesday, closing the road and requiring extensive environmental containment measures.

Firefighters and police at the scene of the spillage on Bridge Road in Alveley. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters and police at the scene of the spillage on Bridge Road in Alveley. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received an emergency call at 5.13pm reporting a large fuel leak/spillage. A fire appliance from Bridgnorth was immediately dispatched, along with an Operations Officer.

The severity of the incident necessitated the involvement of several other agencies, including the Environment Agency, West Mercia Police, Shropshire Council, and a utility company. Additionally, due to the scale of the spill, assistance was requested from neighbouring Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service.

- Advertisement -

Crews arrived to find a substantial kerosene spillage requiring immediate action to prevent further environmental contamination. Firefighters utilised specialised environmental equipment to absorb and contain the spill, working to minimise the impact.

The coordinated response involved managing traffic flow, assessing the environmental impact, and ensuring the safe removal of the spilled fuel.

The incident was brought under control, and a “stop message” was received at 5.39pm, approximately 26 minutes after the initial call. However, clean-up operations and environmental assessments continued.

“This was a significant incident requiring a rapid and coordinated response from multiple agencies,” stated a spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. “Our crews worked effectively with partner agencies to contain the spill and mitigate any potential environmental harm.”

Bridge Road was closed for a period, and motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP