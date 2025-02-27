8.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Advertisement -

Mindset soldier to deliver inspiring talk on turning pain into purpose

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Instagram sensation David Smith, known to his 197,000+ followers as The Mindset Soldier, will deliver his powerful talk, “Broken to Built: Turning Pain into Purpose,” at the Hadley Park Hotel on Monday, March 3rd, at 6pm.

David Smith, known to his 197,000+ followers as The Mindset Soldier
David Smith, known to his 197,000+ followers as The Mindset Soldier

Hosted by The Breath of Life Foundation, the event will offer an evening of inspiration and practical guidance.

Smith will share his personal story of overcoming adversity and building mental resilience. With a large online following built on his commitment to helping others navigate life’s challenges, this event brings his message of mental strength and personal growth directly to the men’s mental health community.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of the event, Chris Booth of The Breath of Life Foundation said: “This isn’t just another talk – it’s a wake-up call for men to take charge of their mindset and transform their challenges into strengths.

“David’s journey, from military service to becoming a leading mental resilience mentor, is extraordinary. Whether you’re facing personal struggles or simply seeking motivation, this event will provide you with the tools to move forward.”

“Broken to Built” is open to all men seeking to build resilience, break negative cycles, and transform their thinking. Organisers expect a strong turnout for this event.

For details see The Breath of Life Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP