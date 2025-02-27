Mindset soldier to deliver inspiring talk on turning pain into purpose

Instagram sensation David Smith, known to his 197,000+ followers as The Mindset Soldier, will deliver his powerful talk, “Broken to Built: Turning Pain into Purpose,” at the Hadley Park Hotel on Monday, March 3rd, at 6pm.

Hosted by The Breath of Life Foundation, the event will offer an evening of inspiration and practical guidance.

Smith will share his personal story of overcoming adversity and building mental resilience. With a large online following built on his commitment to helping others navigate life’s challenges, this event brings his message of mental strength and personal growth directly to the men’s mental health community.

Speaking of the event, Chris Booth of The Breath of Life Foundation said: “This isn’t just another talk – it’s a wake-up call for men to take charge of their mindset and transform their challenges into strengths.

“David’s journey, from military service to becoming a leading mental resilience mentor, is extraordinary. Whether you’re facing personal struggles or simply seeking motivation, this event will provide you with the tools to move forward.”

“Broken to Built” is open to all men seeking to build resilience, break negative cycles, and transform their thinking. Organisers expect a strong turnout for this event.

For details see The Breath of Life Facebook page.