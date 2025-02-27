Major M54 works lead to weekend closures

Motorists travelling along the M54 are being warned to expect significant disruption from today, as essential concrete repairs are scheduled between junctions 2 and 4.

The M54 in Shropshire. Image: Google Street View

The extensive works, planned by highways authorities, will necessitate eight full weekend closures of the motorway, beginning on February 27th and concluding on April 21st, 2025.

The project aims to renew the aging concrete carriageway, replace road markings, and install new road studs, ensuring safer journeys for drivers. Due to the nature of the concrete repair, which requires ample time to set and solidify, the works must be carried out under full weekend closures.

To mitigate the impact on road users, the M54 will be closed in one direction at a time. However, drivers should also be aware of Thursday night closures preceding each weekend, from 8pm to 6am, to facilitate preparatory work.

Highways officials have stated that they have “carefully considered the delivery of this work” and that the full weekend closures are essential for safety and to allow the concrete to set properly. Emergency vehicles will maintain access throughout the duration of the works.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, allowing extra time for travel. Further resurfacing work is also planned, with details to be released at a later date.

“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum,” stated a highways spokesperson. However, they also cautioned that “unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes” to the schedule.

Closure Schedule

Eastbound Closures

February 28th to March 3rd: Junction 4 to Junction 3.

March 7th to March 10th: Junction 4 to Junction 3.

March 14th to March 17th: Junction 4 to Junction 2.

March 21st to March 24th: Junction 3 to Junction 2.

March 28th to March 31st: Junction 3 to Junction 2.

April 4th to April 7th: Junction 4 to Junction 2.

Westbound Closures

April 11th to April 14th: Junction 2 to Junction 3.

April 18th to April 21st: Junction 2 to Junction 3.

Diversion Routes

During the closures, fully signed diversion routes will be in place, agreed upon with local authorities. These diversions will direct traffic via Castle Farm Way, A5 Watling Street, A449 Stafford Road, and A41 Newport Road.