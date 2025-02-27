Firefighters tackle fire at three-storey property in Much Wenlock

A fire broke out at a three-storey property on Station Road in Much Wenlock this morning, prompting a large-scale response from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

At 8.20am, Fire Control received an emergency call reporting a “Property Fire” at the location. Within minutes, a substantial operation was underway, with seven fire appliances mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Wellington.

The fire broke out in a bedroom at the property, the severity of the incident also necessitated the deployment of the Aerial Ladder Platform, alongside Operations, Fire Investigation, Safety, and Principal officers.

Crews, equipped with six breathing apparatus, tacklesthe flames using two hose reel jets and one main jet. Small tools and thermal imaging cameras were also used to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and to detect any hidden hotspots.

Three people were treated for potential smoke inhalation by paramedics at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire at a property on Station Road at 8.24am and sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

“On arrival, crews found three patients, two men and a woman. They were all treated for potential smoke inhalation and discharged at the scene.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present, providing crucial support.