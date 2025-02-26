Telford MP welcomes first steps to justice reform

On Monday, Shaun Davies MP for Telford brought together a group Telford and Shropshire justice stakeholders in Parliament to continue to push for urgent transformation to the local justice system, ensuring victims receive justice more quickly.

Shaun Davies MP at Telford Justice Centre

In recent months the new Government has taken positive first steps to improve access to justice which locally for Telford includes the reopening of the remand court in Telford, following many years of closure.

This follows weeks of lobbing from Shaun in parliament (see below Shaun’s parliamentary questions around this). The reopening of the remand court will now lead to more cases being heard faster and locally, and assigning future Judicial capacity.

Shaun continues to raise concerns in Parliament over court backlogs, judicial shortages, and lengthy delays in hearing cases and is now spearheading efforts to demand further government action.

Minister of State Sarah Sackman KC MP has recently confirmed to Shaun the extension of the Nightingale court at Telford Annex which is another step in the right direction (letter is attached). The Government is also running a recruitment exercise to become a Magistrate.

At the meeting on Monday the group, which included the High Sheriff of Shropshire, solicitors, fellow Shropshire Members of Parliament Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury) and Helen Morgan (North Shropshire) discussed the urgent action that is needed to boost capacity and efficiency at Telford Magistrates’ Court and Shrewsbury Crown Court including:

– Increase the number of magistrates and Crown Court judges to address case backlogs.

– Reopen and properly maintain courtrooms to maximize available court time.

– Ensure remand cases can be heard locally, reducing unnecessary delays.

– Provide additional funding to support the justice system and court staff.

Shaun commented: “Our justice system is yet another example of the broken public services in Telford and wider Shropshire, a result of 14 years of Conservative government. Recent figures show that nearly 50% of available court sessions in Telford Magistrates Court were left idle in 2022, further exacerbating delays for victims and witnesses.

“The increasing delays, lack of resources, and court closures are unacceptable – victims deserve swift and fair justice, yet our justice system is failing them. We need a properly funded justice system that ensures cases are heard quickly and fairly.

“I am pleased to see the progress that has been made so far in reviewing in our criminal courts but here is still much more to be done. I will continue fighting for additional resources and investment to reduce the backlog and ensure that Telford and Shropshire have a justice system that delivers for our community.”