Shrewsbury police investigate vandalism spree targeting vehicles

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information following a series of incidents involving damage to vehicles in Shrewsbury.

The incidents, which have occurred primarily during nighttime hours, involve vehicles being targeted with stickers and a nail varnish-like substance.

Police have confirmed that a number of vehicles have been affected, and they are urging any victims or witnesses to come forward.

“We are aware of a number of incidents involving damage to vehicles, and we are actively investigating these reports,” said a representative from West Mercia Police. “We are asking anyone who has been a victim of this vandalism, or who may have any CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries, to please contact us.”

Police are appealing for anyone who has been a victim or has CCTV to assist officers in their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 22035 PHILLIPS directly via email at katie.phillips@westmerica.police.uk or by phone at 07977 957 788.

The police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity. Local residents are also being advised to check their vehicles regularly for any signs of damage.

