Scout group thrives thanks to community grant

A Telford Scout Group is thriving thanks to a grant from a fund set up in memory of a dedicated community activist.

Lawley scouts visiting a local fire station

The grant of nearly £2,000 from the Eileen Hewer Community Fund, managed by Bournville Village Trust, has ensured Lawley Scout Group continued to grow and support young people in 2024.

The funding provided Lawley Scout Group with a safe space to meet, learn and grow; without it the group would have struggled to cover rent costs.

- Advertisement -

Jaimie Ramsay, Lawley Group Scout Leader, said: “Thanks to the grant from the Eileen Hewer Community Fund, Lawley Scout Group has continued to provide young people with invaluable skills for life.

Without this funding, we would have struggled to cover rent costs, putting our activities at risk. Because of the grant, we have been able to focus on what truly matters – helping young people gain confidence, resilience, and essential life skills, all whilst having fun and making unforgettable memories.”

Eileen Hewer was an inspirational resident in Lawley who sadly passed away in 2016 after contributing years of community work to make a difference to people in the village. The community fund was renamed in her honour.

Jaimie Ramsay, Group Scout Leader, continued: “I knew Eileen personally and how much she loved our community and how much she loved children, so this grant has special meaning to me.”

In addition to Lawley Scout Group, the Eileen Hewer Community Fund awarded grants to the Lawley Guide Group, Lawley Running Club, Lawley Village Line Dancing Club, Community Volunteer Group for Lawley, Lawley and Lightmoor Football Club Under7s and Telford Steam Railway last year.

Local community groups or organisations based in Lawley or that benefit Lawley residents, can apply for a grant of up to £2,000 annually. Grants can also be given to projects that enhance the environment or provide facilities for the community to use.

Further details and an application form to apply for a grant are available from bvtlawleyvillage.org.uk. Applications are reviewed and approved by the resident-led Lawley Management Committee.