MP campaigns for Banking Hubs in South Shropshire

Stuart Anderson MP has launched a public survey to bolster his campaign for the establishment of banking hubs in South Shropshire, aiming to mitigate the impact of upcoming Lloyds Bank branch closures in Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

Lloyds Bank on Broad Street in Ludlow is set to close. Image: Google Street View

The announcement by Lloyds Banking Group in January that both branches would close in May has sparked widespread concern among residents, particularly due to the significant distances to alternative branches. Ludlow customers are directed to Hereford, nearly 23 miles away, while Bridgnorth residents face an 11.55-mile journey to Tettenhall in Wolverhampton.

Anderson has expressed his dissatisfaction with the suggested alternatives and is pushing for more concrete solutions. He has called on Lloyds to provide detailed information about their proposed “Community Banker” service, which they have stated will be implemented following the closures.

- Advertisement -

“As the second largest inland county in England, I believe that Shropshire deserves better access to in-person banking services than this,” Anderson stated. “Customers in Ludlow and Bridgnorth are being effectively abandoned, and the proposed alternatives are simply not viable for many.”

In addition to his direct appeals to Lloyds, Anderson has taken his concerns to Parliament, tabling a written question to Treasury Ministers advocating for the establishment of banking hubs in rural areas. The Economic Secretary to the Treasury responded, highlighting the government’s commitment to face-to-face banking and the ongoing rollout of 350 banking hubs nationwide.

Banking hubs, facilitated by Cash Access UK and overseen by LINK, provide essential cash and banking services in areas where traditional branches are closing. They are designed to ensure vulnerable communities retain access to vital financial resources.

Anderson’s survey aims to gather local support and data to present a compelling case for banking hubs in South Shropshire. LINK, which determines hub locations, considers factors such as population density, the number of cash-accepting businesses, and the financial vulnerability of the area.

“Since the announcement of two Lloyds bank closures, many constituents have contacted me to explain the impact it will have on them,” Anderson explained. “I have launched my survey to gather support for a banking hub, which would help residents to access free-to-use cash and other in-person banking services.”

While advocating for banking hubs, the government has also pointed to alternative banking options, including telephone and digital banking, as well as the Post Office Banking Framework, which allows customers to perform basic banking transactions at Post Office branches.

Anderson, however, remains focused on securing dedicated banking hubs for South Shropshire, emphasising the need for accessible, in-person services for all residents. He urges all affected constituents to participate in his survey to strengthen the case for these vital community resources.

The MP has launched an online survey for residents to take part in.