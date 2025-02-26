Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Patient Liaison Service reaches milestone

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the lifesaving emergency service that covers several counties across the Heart of England, including Shropshire has achieved a new milestone.

Patient liaison lead and critical care paramedic, Kerry Hemus, pictured with former patient, Kerrie English

The charity’s patient liaison and aftercare service has now received more than 100 responses to its patient and relative feedback surveys which were introduced in April 2024. The surveys enable people to leave their feedback which is used to further improve the patient care that Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides.

Through these surveys, patients and their families can also be put in direct contact with the clinicians who treated them or their loved one, with many wishing to say thanks for the lifesaving care they received. The patient liaison and after care service provides invaluable emotional and practical support to those who have been involved in life-changing incidents and their families.

- Advertisement -

Kerry Hemus, patient liaison lead and critical care paramedic for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are dedicated to provided outstanding care to our patients and their loved ones, this is why we offer a dedicated patient liaison and aftercare service that supports our past and present patients through their recovery as well as provide help for bereaved families through their grief.”

Together, Kerry and her colleague Rob Davies are available to offer support, information about patients’ incidents and signpost to additional support services. They can be contacted via email: patient.liaison@midlandsairambulance.com or by calling the charity’s headquarters on 0800 8 40 20 40.

To find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s patient liaison and aftercare service, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com.