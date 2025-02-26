Blood Bikes charity supplements motorbikes with cars

Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes (SSCBB), a 100% volunteer-run charity, has expanded its fleet with four Dacia Jogger cars to bolster its vital medical delivery service for NHS hospitals.

Dacia Jogger helps Blood Bikes Deliver a vital service to NHS hospitals and patients

The charity, which covers over 375,000 miles annually and completes approximately 7,000 urgent deliveries, has introduced the Joggers to supplement its 18-strong motorcycle fleet.

Established in 2014, SSCBB provides free-of-charge transport for blood, blood products, donated breast milk, and other essential medical items across the three counties and beyond.

The Dacia Joggers will play a crucial role in ensuring deliveries continue during adverse weather conditions, when motorcycling becomes hazardous. They will also be used for transporting larger items and undertaking longer distance journeys. Furthermore, the cars will facilitate the charity’s fundraising efforts by transporting volunteers and equipment to events.

In their first month of service, the Joggers have already clocked up over 20,000 miles, a testament to their immediate necessity, particularly during recent icy conditions.

Jeremy Cartwright, Chair of SSCBB, explained that the Joggers were chosen over small vans due to their practicality, value for money, and reliability. “Having cars on our fleet allows us to take on very long runs or to transport larger items as needed, but the primary use for the Jogger cars is to protect our service during bad weather,” he said. “We take on increasing numbers of urgent or time-critical jobs where the delivery is linked to a specific theatre operation – in the past if we were unable to send a bike due to bad weather, the operation could be cancelled, now we just send a Jogger instead.”

Cartwright highlighted the cost-saving benefits for the NHS, stating that without SSCBB’s service, hospitals would resort to expensive specialist couriers, taxis, or potentially delay treatments. “Adding the Dacia Joggers to our fleet provides increased service flexibility and choice for our volunteers as well as saving the NHS more money,” he added.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, praised the charity’s work and the Jogger’s suitability for the role. “This charity does an absolutely incredible job of helping the NHS and the public. Their work is vital, and we are so pleased to see the Jogger playing such a key support role. Its space, practicality and durability make it perfect for its duties, as well as giving the charity the best value for money.”