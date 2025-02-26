9.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Advertisement -

Arson suspected in two Much Wenlock fires

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two suspicious fires occurred within minutes of each other in Much Wenlock last night, raising serious concerns about deliberate arson.

The first incident, reported at 9.57pm, involved a pickup truck at the Much Wenlock Leisure Centre. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched a fire appliance from Much Wenlock to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus and hosereel jets, successfully extinguished the vehicle fire. The fire service’s assessment that the ignition was deliberate, prompted an immediate request for police attendance.

- Advertisement -

Almost simultaneously, at 9.58pm, a second fire was reported on Farley Road.

This time, the incident involved a petrol off-road trail bike. A fire appliance from Tweedale was mobilised to the scene. Similar to the first incident, firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze.

This fire was also believed to be a case of deliberate ignition, and police were again requested to attend.

The close proximity in time and location of these two fires, coupled with the fire service’s assessment of deliberate ignition in both cases, strongly suggests a coordinated act of arson.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP