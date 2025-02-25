Witnesses sought to serious collision on A454 at Hilton

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that happened on Friday afternoon on the A454 at Hilton.

The collision took place at around 3.15pm when a Mini Cooper and Toyota collided head-on.

The driver and three passengers from the Mini Cooper were taken to hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision and from anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Ashley Keville by emailing ashley.keville@westmercia.police.uk