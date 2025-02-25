Trinity Martial Arts & Self Defence aims to pack a punch in Dawley

A Telford-based martial arts and self-defence school is going from strength-to-strength after opening its doors on Dawley High Street.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, and Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley, centre, officially open Trinity Martial Arts & Self Defence with owner Ed Hodgson, far right

Trinity Martial Arts & Self Defence now occupies Unit 2B at Matthew Webb House as it continues to flourish and attract people from across Telford and Wrekin.

The centre has free parking in the adjacent George Street Car Park, where the main entrance can be found at the back of the Tesco Extra store.

Founded in June 2021, foundation martial arts are taught to children aged 4–7 years old, junior self-defence to 8-12 year olds and KAPAP Krav Maga, Kung Fu & Kali classes to teens and adults through scheduled weekly classes, but its rapid growth has meant the need for a new, permanent training centre.

Telford & Wrekin Council has supported Trinity Martial Arts & Self Defence with a business start-up grant through its Pride in Our High Street programme – enabling the business to make the unit home and cover essential start-up costs.

Classes have previously taken place in rentable spaces across Telford, but the permanent base now means that all classes can now take place in Dawley under one roof, bringing increased footfall to the town.

It also means that plans to start pre-school classes, women’s only classes and self-defence courses will be able to be provided for, all from one central location.

It’s the only martial arts and self-defence education provider in Dawley and there are currently 125 students registered for classes.

Students travel to sessions from all over Shropshire and Staffordshire, including Market Drayton, Much Wenlock and Cannock, and directors Ed and Raj Hodgson see their business growing rapidly.

Ed Hodgson said: “We’re really excited to launch our new base on Dawley High Street as we continue to grow.

“We’re introducing martial arts, self-defence, personal safety awareness and conflict avoidance to people of all ages, from young children upwards, as well as providing support to vulnerable people within our borough, as our classes can improve self-confidence, mental health, physical health and fitness levels and teach good ethics and morals.

“We also offer pure martial arts classes with recognised grading opportunities. We’re really grateful for the start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council which has enabled us to secure this unit on the high street and take our business to the next level.”

Trinity Martial Arts & Self Defence is registered and licenced with the British Martial Arts & Boxing Association.

All Instructors hold relevant Coaching, Safeguarding and First Aid qualifications, as well as being DBS Enhanced checked, PI and PL insured.

The grant funding helped to fit out the unit internally with specialist matting and punch bags ahead of the opening.

The Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme supports businesses with grants including start-up grants to help businesses open a new unit on the high street and start-up trial grants which give businesses the chance to test the waters on the high street first often as pop-up market stalls.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said: “This is fantastic news for Dawley and brings a popular martial arts business to the town which will attract increased footfall to Dawley and the high street from across Telford and Wrekin and beyond.

“This is another example of where we are bringing something different to our high streets and transforming a previously empty unit into a centre which will benefit Dawley and the wider community.

“We look forward to seeing the business continuing to grow in the months and years ahead.”