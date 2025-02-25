Shropshire Labour MPs monitoring out-of-hours GP service plans

Shropshire’s Labour MPs, Julia Buckley and Shaun Davies, have reassured residents that they are closely monitoring local NHS plans to re-tender out-of-hours GP services.

Shaun Davies MP outside the Princess Royal Hospital

This follows an initial decision to award the contract to a new provider instead of ShropDoc – a decision which is subject to challenge.

In a joint statement, the two Labour MPs said: “We have met with local health bosses—both together and separately—several times in recent days to ensure our constituents’ concerns are heard. We have made it clear that this process must be fair, transparent, and driven by patient care, not cost-cutting given the NHS has received its biggest funding boost (£20 billion) since 2010 under the new government.

“While we fully understand the legal requirement to re-tender this service to ensure periodic reviews for value and quality, we understand the anxiety this has caused—our own families, like many across Shropshire, have depended on ShropDoc.

“ShropDoc has been an essential part of our local health offer and at a time when GP access is difficult and hospitals are under immense pressure, maintaining a reliable out-of-hours service is absolutely critical.”

To ease concerns, the MPs confirmed that NHS leaders have personally assured them that under the new contract:

– Patients will still be able to access face-to-face consultations at the current five designated bases after a telephone assessment (locations noted below).

– Home visits will continue where clinically necessary.

Shaun and Julia are reassuring residents that they will hold NHS bosses to their word, adding: “We and keep a watchful eye on every stage of this process, including the legal challenge. Our communities deserve clarity and confidence in their healthcare services, and we will keep them informed every step of the way.”