Shrewsbury Moves Conference to bring world-class insight to Shrewsbury

A collection of experts on place management, active travel and the future of towns are to speak in Shrewsbury at the end of March, ready to share groundbreaking and inspiring ideas on the evolution of town centres and public spaces.

An image from the Shrewsbury Moves strategy, showing how the area around St Chad’s Church could look in the future

The Shrewsbury Moves Conference will take place on March 20th and 21st, featuring inspirational talks and thought-provoking workshops on making better use of public space and improving access to town centres.

The conference will coincide with the Shrewsbury Moves Festival, bringing together a range of Town Square-focused activities from March 21-23rd to celebrate movement and showcase future travel – from a showcase of sustainable transport to outdoor yoga sessions, running and walking groups, live music and a showstopping kids’ funday on Sunday the 23rd.

- Advertisement -

Kicking off the conference on Thursday, March 20th will be an evening of discussion and debate hosted by Peter Walker, deputy political editor of the Guardian, with a keynote presentation from Melissa Bruntlett on how sustainable transport can inspire happier, healthier communities.

Phil Jones, of transport planners PJA which produced the movement and public space strategy for the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, and Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, will be part of a panel discussion on what the future holds for Shrewsbury town centre.

Friday, March 21st, will bring a day of engaging and interactive sessions on town centre accessibility and the health benefits of active travel, along with the youth perspective on mobility and the business benefits that come from low traffic town centres.

People will be able to drop in to the sessions, which will be held between 10am and 4pm at the newly-launched Shropshire Business Suite on the High Street. Speakers will include Rachel Lee, of Living Streets; Rhiannon Evans, of ATE West Midlands; and Kay Inckle, of Wheels for Wellbeing.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s Leader and representative on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, said: “The Shrewsbury Moves Festival and Conference is a great opportunity to bring people together to both celebrate our wonderful town and look to the future.

“We are delighted to be welcoming a range of highly respected experts in the world of town and transport planning and active travel, so I hope lots of people will come along to be inspired and become part of the innovative plans.”

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, which forms part of the Big Town Plan Partnership along with Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, said he was looking forward to the conference.

“Shrewsbury is really leading the way with our strategic long-term planning through the Big Town Plan Partnership, and this event will be a chance for us to take stock of where we have come from and discuss where we are going,” he said.

“We would like to thank Liza Freudmann, of BLA Sustainability, who has created an outstanding programme of world-renowned speakers and local advocates which will be of interest to a wide-ranging audience.”

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s representative on the Big Town Plan Partnership, added: “I would urge anyone who has an interest in how we can make Shrewsbury an even more welcoming place in the future to come along to the Shrewsbury Moves Conference.

“It’s going to be a fun and inspiring few days and I am looking forward to it immensely.”

Bookings are now open for the evening conference on Thursday, March 20, which starts at 5.30pm at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery. Tickets are priced at £8 and include food from a popular local chef and drinks from Tanners.

Bookings for Friday’s free drop-in sessions will open shortly. Tickets are not required to attend Friday sessions, but booking is recommended to guarantee a seat.