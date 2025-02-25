Oakengates Nursery School opens following relocation

Oakengates Nursery School has reopened in a brand-new, purpose-built facility on Charlton Street this week.

Left to right are James West, Morris Property Chief Operating Officer, Mark Bennett, Morris Property Contract Manager, Victoria Biggins, Telford & Wrekin Council architect, Hannah Firmstone, Oakengates Nursery School (Early Years Lead and SENCO), Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Sara Griffiths, Oakengates Nursery School Business Manager, Jenny Gascoigne, Oakengates Nursery School Executive Headteacher, Shelley Thursfield, Oakengates Nursery School Day Care Manager and Steve Flavell, Morris Property Construction Manager.

Contractor Morris Property has officially handed over the keys to the nursery which has been built on the former Cartlidge House site, just a third of a mile from its previous location next to Telford Theatre.

The project is part of the larger redevelopment of the theatre, marking a significant investment in the area.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Central Government funding has supported the nursery development which underlines the Council’s commitment to providing children with the best possible start in life.

Designed with a capacity for 108 children, this new state-of-the-art Oakengates Nursery School facility features modern amenities tailored to early year’s education, landscaped outdoor spaces to encourage exploration and play, dedicated parking for ease of access and learning environments which provide a welcoming space for children and staff.

The new nursery will play a key role in addressing the needs of the local community by supporting children’s early development with cutting-edge learning environments and providing nearby schools with convenient access to high-quality early years education.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said:

“The Oakengates Nursery School relocation is part of our vision to create a modern, immersive learning environment that fosters early childhood development and supports the needs of families in the community.

“The relocation ensures that Oakengates Nursery will continue to serve the community with the same intake capacity, but with enhanced resources and facilities.

“This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality early education and supporting the growing needs of local families across Telford and Wrekin and we are delighted to see this outstanding new facility open.”

This relocation is part of a wider investment in Oakengates and Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

The Oakengates investment projects include the transformation of Telford Theatre to include a new auditorium, studio theatre, and additional community spaces, elevating the cultural and educational offerings in the town.

Work is also moving at pace to transform Oakengates town centre through the Theatre Quarter project – converting 1960s retail units into modern units with apartments above as well as improving the appearance of shop frontages to make the town centre more appealing to visitors.

Mark Bennett, Contracts Manager at Morris Property, said: “We’re delighted to have delivered this high-quality nursery facility for the children at Oakengates Nursery School.

“It’s been a rewarding project and we’re pleased with the finished result. We hope the children flourish in their new surroundings and enjoy all the opportunities this space provides.”