Man charged following incident near Telford Shopping Centre

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 37-year-old man has been charged following an incident near Telford Shopping Centre on Saturday night.

Matthew Sylvester, of no fixed abode, faces a series of charges, including two counts of assaulting emergency workers.

The charges stem from an incident that required the intervention of emergency services personnel.

In addition to the assault charges, Sylvester has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause distress.

He also faces charges of possession of class A drugs, attempted burglary, and indecent exposure.

Sylvester appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court yesterday. The case has been committed to crown court, with Sylvester scheduled to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing next month. He has been remanded in custody.

