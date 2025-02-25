Fly-tipped waste set on fire near Harper Adams University

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire involving fly-tipped waste near Harper Adams University on Monday evening.

Fire Control received reports of a “Fire in Open” on the B5062, near the university in Newport at 9.26pm. A fire appliance from Newport was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered approximately two square meters of fly-tipped waste ablaze. Firefighters utilised a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels, and mathooks to extinguish the flames.

A thermal imaging camera was also deployed to ensure that all hotspots were extinguished, preventing any potential reignition.

The incident was brought under control by 9.51pm, with crews successfully containing the fire and ensuring the area was safe.

“This incident demonstrates the very real dangers posed by fly-tipping,” said a spokesperson for SFRS. “The deliberate or accidental ignition of dumped waste can have serious consequences. We urge members of the public to dispose of their waste responsibly and to report any instances of fly-tipping to the relevant authorities.”

Local residents have expressed their concerns regarding the issue of fly-tipping in the area, and they are calling for increased measures to deter and prosecute those responsible.