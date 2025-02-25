9.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Advertisement -

Fly-tipped waste set on fire near Harper Adams University

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire involving fly-tipped waste near Harper Adams University on Monday evening.

Fire Control received reports of a “Fire in Open” on the B5062, near the university in Newport at 9.26pm. A fire appliance from Newport was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered approximately two square meters of fly-tipped waste ablaze. Firefighters utilised a hosereel jet, rakes, shovels, and mathooks to extinguish the flames.

- Advertisement -

A thermal imaging camera was also deployed to ensure that all hotspots were extinguished, preventing any potential reignition.

The incident was brought under control by 9.51pm, with crews successfully containing the fire and ensuring the area was safe.

“This incident demonstrates the very real dangers posed by fly-tipping,” said a spokesperson for SFRS. “The deliberate or accidental ignition of dumped waste can have serious consequences. We urge members of the public to dispose of their waste responsibly and to report any instances of fly-tipping to the relevant authorities.”

Local residents have expressed their concerns regarding the issue of fly-tipping in the area, and they are calling for increased measures to deter and prosecute those responsible.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP