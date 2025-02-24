12 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 24, 2025
Two fixed penalty notices issued for fly-tipping in Bridgnorth and Whitchurch

Shropshire Council has issued two fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for fly-tipping in the Bridgnorth and Whitchurch areas.

A generic photo of fly-tipping
A generic photo of fly-tipping

The £500 FPNs were issued following two lengthy investigations to trace the culprits by council enforcement officers working with West Mercia Police.

Officers managed to trace the owners, one of whom had left the county. Two separate members of the public who had directly witnessed the incidents came forward and were willing to provide official statements, which enabled the officers to investigate and undertake enforcement action.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for environmental maintenance, said:

“We’re working hard to tackle fly-tipping across the county.  To eliminate this blight from our landscape, we all need to play our part in keeping Shropshire clean to enable everyone to love where they live.

“We continue to be very grateful for any assistance the public can support us with. By working together, we can protect our communities and keep our environment safe and clean for everyone. If you witness an act of environmental crime, coming forward and providing information is very beneficial in bringing the culprits to justice.”

PC Phil Nock from West Mercia Police, said:

“For over six months West Mercia has been supporting Shropshire Council to promote best practices in order to tackle the crime of fly-tipping in the county, which includes regular meetings with Council officers.

“As a result of this joint initiative, Shropshire Council is now issuing fixed penalty notices and looking to prosecute offenders of this type of crime.”

You can report an incident of fly-tipping via FixMyStreet.

