Two cars involved in collision on A49 at Wooton

Emergency services responded to a collision involving two cars on the A49 at Wooton this morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call at 6.30am reporting the incident. Two fire appliances, one each from Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two saloon cars involved in the collision. Crews quickly worked to make both vehicles safe using small tools. Fortunately, no individuals were found to be trapped inside the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also present at the scene, providing medical assistance and managing traffic flow.