Midlands Air Ambulance Charity makes Legacy Awards shortlist for third time

For the third consecutive year, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards, recognising the dedication and compassion of its legacy administration team.

Gifts in Wills, also known as legacy gifts, fund four out of every ten missions carried out by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The charity’s small but highly skilled team ensures that every gift is handled with the utmost care, professionalism, and empathy – honouring supporters’ final wishes while offering guidance and reassurance to families, solicitors, and other professionals.

The team’s role goes beyond administration; they act as a bridge between legal teams, surveyors, and co-beneficiaries, working tirelessly to safeguard every thoughtful gift from supporters. It is this dedication that has won the charity a place as finalists in the Smee & Ford Legacy Giving Awards’ Legacy Administration Team of the Year category.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said:

“Legacy giving is about more than just financial gifts – it is about honouring the values and wishes of our supporters. Our team works closely with families, legal professionals, and even other charities to ensure that every gift left in a Will makes a difference.

“Their compassion, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding supporters’ legacies is why we are so proud to be recognised once again in their awards.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who choose to leave our charity a precious gift in their Will, as it is their generosity that enables us to continue our lifesaving work.”