Illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes seized in Telford Town Centre raid

Trading Standards officers have seized a significant quantity of illicit tobacco and potentially dangerous vapes during a raid on a premises in Telford Town Centre.

A generic image of tobacco

Acting on a tip-off, the team swiftly executed a warrant, uncovering 60 packs of hand-rolled tobacco and 470 non-compliant vapes. The vapes were found to be in breach of legal sale standards, posing a potential risk to consumers.

This operation marks the latest intervention at the location, which has previously been the subject of enforcement action. In a prior raid, Trading Standards confiscated unsafe toys, preventing them from reaching the public.

“This operation underlines our unwavering commitment to a robust enforcement agenda,” stated a spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council. “We are determined to take decisive action against those who trade in illegal and potentially harmful goods within our community.”

The seized items are now undergoing further examination, and the Trading Standards team is evaluating the next steps for enforcement, with further action being considered.

The council emphasised that this raid is part of an ongoing effort to protect local residents and remove hazardous products from circulation.

“We will continue to act without hesitation to safeguard our community,” the spokesperson added. “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Telford and Wrekin.”

The seizure serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by illicit tobacco and non-compliant vapes, and the council urges residents to report any suspected illegal activity to Trading Standards.