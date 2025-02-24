Five arrested over racist graffiti appearing in Bridgnorth

Five teenagers were arrested on Friday in connection with the racist graffiti appearing around Bridgnorth.

The boys, four aged 13 and one aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The arrests come after several reports were received by West Mercia Police between October 2024 and January 2025 of graffiti with racist messages appearing around the town.

Four of the boys were released with no further action, whilst one boy, aged 14, was released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Inspector Damien Kelly, from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their response to our appeals as we investigate the vandalism.

“On Friday we carried out a successful operation, which has led to the arrests of four individuals in connection with the spate of graffiti appearing around Bridgnorth.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing with this investigation and still have a number of enquiries to carry out.

“Four of the boys were released without further action on Friday, whilst one was released on police bail and will continue to assist with our enquiries.”

Inspector Kelly added: “The messages that were displayed in the graffiti were incredibly racist, and understandably caused distress to local communities, and I hope Friday’s arrests show we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in our town.”