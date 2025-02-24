Dogs Trust Shrewsbury urges owners to “take the lead” on responsible walking

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is urging owners to “take the lead” and be considerate to other owners and members of the public when out walking their dogs following the release of new data showing that a third of dogs (30%) had been involved in a situation that caused concern for the safety of a dog or person.

Dogs Trust urges owners to Take the Lead on responsible dog walking

More than 406,000 people responded to Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey , the results of which also showed that more than a third of owners are anxious about the possibility of other dogs scaring or biting theirs. Over a fifth (21%) admitted they actively avoid walking where or when they’re likely to encounter other dogs.

The survey also highlighted the differences in how people prefer to manage their dogs during walks. Almost half (47%) of dog owners prefer their dogs to be off-lead as much as possible, while 43% think other dogs should remain on a lead to avoid potential conflicts. These different approaches can lead to friction, particularly as many dogs, including those affected by missed early-life socialisation during the pandemic, are now being walked in shared spaces.

- Advertisement -

The National Dog Survey revealed, worryingly, that lots of dogs have poor recall skills, with one in ten dogs rarely coming back when called.

Of those whose dog had been involved in a situation that caused concern for the safety of a dog or person, more than one in ten dogs (11%) developed behavioural changes after such an incident, while 5% required veterinary treatment.

While most dog owners agree that some lead etiquette should be followed, with 71% stating that dogs should be put on a lead when another dog is on lead, the survey revealed that 57% of dog owners also want their dogs to interact with others.

Maria Murray, Associate Director of Community Engagement at Dogs Trust, says:

“There are more dogs in the UK than ever before, and as a result, they are socialising with other dogs and people more than they would have done in the past. For many dogs and people, this is a positive experience and can be incredibly rewarding in terms of socialisation and behaviours.

“However, not all dogs, or people, are comfortable around other dogs, and owners need to be mindful of this. Being empathetic and respectful of others can go a long way in ensuring everyone, including dogs, owners, and members of the public, can share the same spaces.

“When it comes to interactions between dogs, this should always be on their terms and in a controlled environment, so both owners and their dogs feel safe and confident.

“And, before you let your dog off-lead on walks, it’s crucial to ensure they will always come back to you when called, no matter what’s happening around them. Unfortunately, we found that one in ten dogs rarely come back when called. Proper training is essential to ensure your dog knows that returning to you means rewards, such as treats or playtime.”

Dogs Trust runs Dog School classes across Shropshire. During these classes, owners receive expert advice and practical training to help dogs and owners understand each other better and learn useful skills, including improving their dog’s recall, training their dog to walk nicely on a lead and communicating effectively with their dog.