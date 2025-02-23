10.5 C
Fire crews tackle fire involving HGV’s at Rednal Industrial Estate

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A significant fire involving seven heavy goods vehicles and a tractor broke out at an industrial unit on the Rednal Industrial Estate early this morning.

The scene of the fire at Rednal Industiral Estate. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
The scene of the fire at Rednal Industiral Estate. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire Control received the initial call at 4.47am, reporting a “LGV Fire.” Firefighters responded swiftly to the blaze, preventing it from spreading to a nearby building.

The incident triggered a large-scale response, with six fire appliances mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, and Telford. The Incident Command Unit, along with Operations, Fire Investigation, and Principal Officers, were also deployed to the scene.

Firefighters worked rapidly to contain the blaze, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. Their prompt and effective actions were successful in safeguarding a nearby building.

Crews used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire whilst also wearing breathing apparatus and continually checking temperatures using a thermal imaging camera.

“The initial actions of our crews were crucial in preventing the fire from escalating and causing further damage,” stated a spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. “The focus was on containing the fire and protecting surrounding properties.”

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by Fire Investigation officers. They will be working to determine the origin and circumstances that led to the incident.

