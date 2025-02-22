7.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Advertisement -

Government announces end of Safer Streets fund

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Home Office has announced the Safer Streets fund, launched in 2020 with five different rounds, will not continue into the next financial year.

West Mercia has benefited from millions of pounds of funding over the past four years which has focused on tackling a range of public policing priorities including anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, and neighbourhood crime.

Responding to the news, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

- Advertisement -

“Over the past five years, the previous government’s Safer Streets programme has delivered projects that have made a real difference across West Mercia.

“Its legacy is a positive one, and it only highlights that decisions made on a local level about how money from central government should be spent, really works.

“I would urge the current government to learn from that success by ensuring Police and Crime Commissioners continue to be backed with the resources they need to deliver change for local communities.

“Now is not the time for gimmicks and whilst I understand it’s a decision for the government of the day to rebrand and rebadge, it must clearly set out how its future national plans, support work taking place in West Mercia to deliver safer and stronger communities.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP