7.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 22, 2025
- Advertisement -

Full house for new eye referral system

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is the first area in the Midlands to achieve 100% adoption of the new Electronic Eye Referral System (EReS) by all 62 of its optometry practices.

During January, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin became the first to achieve 100% onboarding of all the optometry practices
During January, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin became the first to achieve 100% onboarding of all the optometry practices

EeRS is a transformational digital platform for all eyecare referrals and communications between optometrists, referral management, secondary care, and eyecare providers.

NHS England (NHSE) commissioned Cinapsis to provide the EeRS platform across the Midlands Region, covering a total of 11 Integrated Care Boards (ICB), with the platform going live for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin on Wednesday 1st November 2023. This was the earliest area to launch as part of an NHS Midlands led regional implementation programme.

- Advertisement -

During the month of January 2025, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin became the first to achieve 100% onboarding of all the optometry practices.

Claire Roberts, Optometry Adviser for the Integrated Care System in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “To onboard 100% of the county’s optical practices, so they can all now send referrals digitally on the Cinapsis platform, is a tremendous achievement.

“This means referrals from all optical practices in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are sent more efficiently and communication is improved between eye care professionals.

“This is testament to the hard work of all the staff involved in the planning and delivery of this fantastic project.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP