Full house for new eye referral system

Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is the first area in the Midlands to achieve 100% adoption of the new Electronic Eye Referral System (EReS) by all 62 of its optometry practices.

During January, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin became the first to achieve 100% onboarding of all the optometry practices

EeRS is a transformational digital platform for all eyecare referrals and communications between optometrists, referral management, secondary care, and eyecare providers.

NHS England (NHSE) commissioned Cinapsis to provide the EeRS platform across the Midlands Region, covering a total of 11 Integrated Care Boards (ICB), with the platform going live for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin on Wednesday 1st November 2023. This was the earliest area to launch as part of an NHS Midlands led regional implementation programme.

- Advertisement -

During the month of January 2025, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin became the first to achieve 100% onboarding of all the optometry practices.

Claire Roberts, Optometry Adviser for the Integrated Care System in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “To onboard 100% of the county’s optical practices, so they can all now send referrals digitally on the Cinapsis platform, is a tremendous achievement.

“This means referrals from all optical practices in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are sent more efficiently and communication is improved between eye care professionals.

“This is testament to the hard work of all the staff involved in the planning and delivery of this fantastic project.”