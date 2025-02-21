West Mercia Police reaches 20,000 hotspot policing patrols

A disruption tactic that puts police officers on the streets in the right place at the right time has hit a landmark milestone in West Mercia.

Supporting Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s focus on tackling anti-social behaviour, as set out in his police and crime plan, West Mercia Police is using data to drive visible foot patrols in local communities.

Since the introduction of hotspot policing in December 2023, more than 20,000 patrols have taken place, delivering over 320,000 patrol minutes, resulting in a 20% decrease in serious violence.

Hotspot policing is just part of the wide-ranging work taking place to embed policing in the heart of local communities and tackle crime and disorder.

PCC John Campion said: “As the public’s voice in policing, I hear regularly from communities about how much they value seeing a bobby on the beat.

“Hotspot patrols are helping to deliver on those calls, and it’s right that West Mercia Police utilises technology to ensure hardworking police officers are used in the most effective way.

“Whilst I have backed, and will continue to back, the force with the resources it needs, my challenge to the Chief Constable remains the same – how can we deliver evermore for communities across West Mercia.”

Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills said: “Hotspot policing is an evidence-based tactic which sees us using policing and partner agency resources in the right areas at the right time. It has proved to be a successful deterrent and helped to reduce serious violence and anti-social behaviour in specific areas which also benefits the wider community.”