Telford & Wrekin Council issues second annual report on Child Sexual Exploitation

Telford & Wrekin Council has issued its second annual report into Child Sexual Exploitation and made a commitment to work with the Government to help other areas follow the same robust approach to tackle the horrific crime.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The annual report, which is a recommendation of the Independent Inquiry into CSE led by Tom Crowther KC, outlines the work of the Council, Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner, Health leaders and local survivors (Lived Experience Consultees). The joint report helps partner organisations’ understanding of CSE within the borough and sets out their response to it.

The release of the report comes after Telford’s approach to CSE was cited by the Government earlier this year as a model to be followed by other areas, and one year after the Council and partners delivered on recommendations set out by a local Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE) which concluded in July 2024.

- Advertisement -

In his final report, the inquiry’s Chair, Tom Crowther KC, said:

“People will not forget Telford’s history of child sexual exploitation – and nor should they. But in my view Telford’s approach – the Council’s approach – to the Recommendations, to engagement with its key partners and most of all with those three people it let down as children, now stands as a model.”

Mr Crowther, who oversaw Telford’s three-year independent inquiry, has now been called upon by Government to support other local authorities to replicate Telford’s success nationally.

Now, Telford & Wrekin Council is proposing to work with the Government to mandate other councils to publish an annual report into CSE locally, similar to the detailed report the Council is presenting to its Full Council next week.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Lead for the IITCSE, said:

“Our sole promise to residents is that we will always do as much as we can to tackle this horrific crime. Our approach is now monitored and reported annually so that everyone can understand the extent of the issue and it can allow us to invest to help tackle the issue but also have tough conversations with others about what else they need to do to help tackle the issue too.

“Our latest report confirms that, as a result of the activity that has taken place, professionals across our borough now have much greater awareness of the very early signs that indicate a child or young person may be at risk of CSE and know what action to take.

“This has led to better information sharing, at an earlier stage, and a greater quality of information being shared, which means support and resources can be targeted, whether that be through the school, police, council teams and health professionals or a combination of some or all of them.

“We are one of the only councils in the country to fund a Children Abused Through Exploitation (CATE) specialist team meaning that we are able to refer anyone at risk sooner to try to reduce that risk quicker. The exceptional support offered by our CATE team was also recognised by OFSTED as a key strength in their July 2024 report, which found our Children’s Services to be ‘outstanding’.

“However, one child being sexually exploited is still one child too many, and our work does not stop – there are a wide number of people who are working to tackle this issue on a daily basis and they are doing so much important work each day to ensure our young people are safe and I thank them for their ongoing commitment.

“We will also be working proactively with the Government to ensure that others also take this robust approach. We are the only council in the country to produce this kind of report annually and it is reassuring that the Government wants the same kind of approach from others too.”

Joanne Phillips – on behalf of Telford and Wrekin’s Lived Experience Consultees – said:

“We welcome this second annual report, which demonstrates Telford & Wrekin Council’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that children and young people are safe and free from exploitation.”

Scarlett Jones, also on behalf of Telford and Wrekin’s Lived Experience Consultees, added: “The report recognises the importance of involving people with lived experience and we are pleased to be able to play a key part in making effective change for the benefit of children and young people in Telford and Wrekin. We hope other councils follow the example set here.”

The Council’s publication of an annual CSE report itself constitutes one of the recommendations from the IITCSE. The report will go to a meeting of the Full Council on Thursday 27 February 2025.