Shropshire’s LTA Tennis Awards winners deservedly step into the spotlight

This year’s Shropshire winners of Lawn Tennis Association Awards have been announced, with Tennis Shropshire’s annual presentation ceremony held at The Lantern in Shrewsbury.

Claverley Tennis Club is this year’s Shropshire Club of the Year

The prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, recognise and reward the achievements of people, clubs and schools across England, Scotland and Wales.

The Shropshire winners in a number of categories will now go forward to be considered for Excellence Awards, which have replaced the Regional Awards, with the National Awards Ceremony at the National Tennis Centre at Roehampton in London taking place on April 24.

Shropshire’s former LTA president Cathie Sabin, always so passionate about recognising the efforts of inspirational individuals involved in tennis, was instrumental in the launch of the awards in 2015.

Tennis Shropshire chair Mark Wilson said: “All of this year’s Shropshire winners are very worthy winners, and congratulations to them.

“We had an excellent group of people nominated, and some of the decisions were very difficult when it came to separating such high-quality candidates and nominees.

“It is great to recognise and say thank you to people who dedicate their spare time, or their work, to keeping tennis going and allowing others to go on court.

“Tennis is a sport that’s predominantly run by volunteers. They do it for the sake of tennis, so it’s lovely to say thank you and show how much their work is appreciated by everybody who walks on to a court.”

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Shropshire was presented to Paul Ellis, a dedicated member of Wem Tennis Club for more than 50 years.

He has held multiple positions since joining in 1972, including club chair on three occasions, treasurer, secretary and now club president. His continuous participation in the Shropshire Leagues has seen him help secure multiple promotions for Wem.

Paul’s contributions extend beyond the court. His efforts in securing funding from local councils and other organisations has been instrumental in resurfacing courts, providing equipment for juniors, building a new clubhouse and installing a community defibrillator.

Steve Pearce was named Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year. His time as chair of Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club between 2017 and 2024 saw membership numbers rise from around 180 to 500, with fees reduced to some of the most competitive in the region.

His leadership helped the club be named county club of the year in 2023 while he has also captained a league team, volunteers with the disability programme, runs club sessions and has provided cover for the club’s groundsman by cutting and marking the grass courts.

This year’s Shropshire Club of the Year is Claverley Tennis Club. Membership in 2022 was fewer than 80 and has subsequently grown significantly with a change in the demographic of members, leading to Claverley also being in a stronger financial position.

The club has a new chair and a new head coach, as well as two additional coaches working with its two junior categories, while Claverley has also doubled its number of ladies, men’s and mixed teams playing in county leagues.

Linda McMahon, a transformative figure at Ludlow Castle Tennis Club, has been named Coach of the Year after inspiring players of all ages and skill levels through her dedication, passion and leadership.

Starting her journey as an enthusiastic club member, Linda’s love for tennis and commitment to fostering a supportive community quickly made her a cornerstone of the club, going from an active member to a skilled coach, bringing fresh energy and expertise to the role.

Under Linda’s guidance, the number of players at Ludlow Castle Tennis Club has grown by 50 per cent.

The World Tennis Together Nationwide Series at The Shrewsbury Club was selected as Shropshire’s Competition of the Year. Held in conjunction with the ITF World Tour Shrewsbury event, the tournament consisted of a qualifying event where 80 players from 15 counties participated. Players received a goodie bag and played a large number of matches.

The top 24 players qualified for the Finals Day, which ran alongside the ITF World Tour semi-finals.

Amy Dannatt received the Official of the Year Award. A licensed official and competition organiser, Amy has now also successfully completed the national referee course to become an R3 referee.

Amy is the first call within Shropshire for all players and parents with queries about the competition landscape. She is now head referee at seven LTA sanctioned G3 week-long competitions, as well as co-ordinating over 200 competitions across the country graded four and five, and organising and supporting officials.

Shifnal Tennis Club’s Merill Holt is this year’s county winner of the Tennis Opened Up Award.

A key member of the club and a passionate and enthusiastic chair since 1990, Merill initiated a walking tennis group at the club last year, with numbers steadily rising to take part in the Wednesday lunchtime sessions. Some of the players have progressed to representing Shropshire.

Owen Shrimplin from Whitchurch’s Hollies Tennis Club received the Young Person of the Year Award.

An up and coming, hard-working junior coach at the club, Owen’s enthusiasm and help encourages players to improve their technique and match-playing abilities.

As well as helping others, his role in the delivering of coaching sessions and tournaments clearly also brings Owen much enjoyment.

Shropshire’s Newly-Qualified Coach of the Year Award was presented to Matt Weaver, who began coaching at Market Drayton Tennis Club in September 2023, just after he had gained his Level 2 qualification.

There was no red or orange ball players on the programme at that stage, with numbers in other age groups small, but Matt steadily grew the coaching programme, going from just over 20 players when he started to over 60 by the autumn of 2024.

Matt has now moved to Brighton having made a real impact and headed south with the very best wishes of everyone at the club.

Stuart Faul, a committee member at Market Drayton Tennis Club for more than 20 years, who has also been the club’s membership secretary and men’s captain, received the county’s Unsung Hero Award.

He attends every open day, every committee meeting and every working party, as well as almost all club events, while he also takes a big share of responsibility for court maintenance. He also encourages new members to play and get involved in league tennis.

The county winners were presented with their certificates by Tennis Shropshire president Merill Holt.