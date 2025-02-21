Father taking on London Marathon for Trust’s Neonatal Unit

A Shropshire father will be running this year’s London Marathon to raise money for a Trust’s Neonatal Unit.

Luke Butler with daughter Ella

Luke Butler chose to run the marathon for the The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity Neonatal Fund after his daughter Ella received care at the unit in 2022.

Ella was born at the Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham at 24 weeks and four days gestation, weighing 1lb 10oz. She spent 108 days at three different neonatal units, one of which was the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

She is now a healthy two year old and is turning three in April and Luke wanted to celebrate her birthday by raising funds for the unit that saved her life.

Luke, pictured with Ella, said: “I am raising money for the Neonatal Unit due to the fantastic work they did in looking after my daughter Ella in 2022. We are forever grateful to all the neonatal teams who supported us as new parents through our neonatal journey and the care our happy healthy girl received.”

Corrine DaCosta, Neonatal Ward Manager, said: “We are so grateful to Luke for running the London Marathon for our unit, I remember Ella being on the neonatal unit and it’s lovely seeing her as a healthy toddler. C

“We know how hard it is for parents whose babies are on our unit and we are always touched when parents choose to raise funds to support our unit. These funds will be used for making improvements to our family facilities and enhancing their neonatal journeys.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “We are grateful to Luke for taking on such a huge challenge to raise funds for the Neonatal Unit for the care they gave to Ella. Every penny raised will make a real difference to our youngest patients and their loved ones. We wish you the best of luck for the 27 April and we will be cheering you on.”

To donate to Luke’s JustGiving page click here.