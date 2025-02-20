Witness appeal after pedestrian injured in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a van and a pedestrian in Stirchley, Telford last night.

A man in his 40s was struck by a Vauxhall Combo van as he was crossing the road on the Stirchley interchange roundabout at around 10.45pm.

Unfortunately, the man sustained significant injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police say the driver of the van was not injured, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage to come forward and help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Mark Hobden via email at mark.hobden@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 487i of 19 February.