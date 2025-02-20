Pontesbury Treatment Works gets storm tank upgrade by Severn Trent

Severn Trent has announced the installation of a new storm tank at Pontesbury Treatment Works as part of a major initiative to reduce storm overflow spills across the region.

In Shropshire, Severn Trent has installed a brand-new storm tank at Pontesbury Treatment Works. This will provide an additional 70,000 litres of storage – equivalent to more than 800 bathtubs of stormwater.

The new tank will provide an additional 70,000 litres of storage, equivalent to more than 800 bathtubs of stormwater, boosting the site’s capacity to manage heavy rainfall.

This upgrade is part of Severn Trent’s broader effort to improve water quality and reduce the frequency of storm overflow usage. The company has already completed 1,500 improvement projects ahead of schedule and has unveiled plans to deliver a further 600 by autumn 2025.

- Advertisement -

James Jesic, Capital Delivery and Commercial Director at Severn Trent, highlighted the Pontesbury project as a prime example of the company’s commitment to improving infrastructure. “The new storm tank at Pontesbury Treatment Works, and other similar projects, will serve as a blueprint for the improvements we’re making across our region to move at pace to reduce the use of storm overflows,” he said. “As all the improvements get up and running, the benefits of this work will be seen across Shropshire in the year ahead.”

Across the region, Severn Trent’s efforts are expected to reduce the average number of spills from storm overflows by over 25% to reach an average of 18 per year by December. Despite a record year of rainfall and an increase in exceptionally wet days, the company estimates that thousands of spills have already been prevented in 2024 thanks to the completed projects.

Severn Trent has established a dedicated team of engineers who have been delivering an average of 34 projects per week since June 2024. These projects include the installation of 244 new storage tanks, some with capacities of up to 200,000 litres, 189 flap valves to prevent flooding, and 23 cutting-edge Submerged Aerated Filter units at treatment works.

The company’s progress is being overseen by an Advisory Panel, which includes Joe Pimblett, CEO of Severn Rivers Trust. “As an integral partner within an Advisory Panel, I have had the opportunity to see how far and fast Severn Trent is moving forward with plans to improve our waterways,” Pimblett commented. “Severn Trent’s continuing strong investment in reducing spills is playing a pivotal role in reducing harm in the rivers.”

This work is being funded by an accelerated £1 billion investment from Severn Trent’s investors, with plans to spend over £2 billion on improving river health in the next five years. The company has launched an interactive map where customers can track progress in real time and see planned investments.

“From new storm tanks to new treatment solutions, we’ve mobilised a huge team of engineers who are working non-stop to deliver for our customers,” Jesic added. “We’re now going even further and even faster by delivering an extra 600 projects by autumn 2025.”

The work forms part of Severn Trent’s Get River Positive programme.