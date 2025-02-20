New youth venture supports more young people in Telford and Wrekin

A new youth club, attracting dozens of young people, is the latest Telford & Wrekin Council funded project aimed at providing a safe space for kids to socialise.

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride and George Hounsell from 4 All Foundation with some of the children from Ketley youth club. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The opening of Ketley youth club follows hot on the heels of the launch of Arleston youth club last month.

Youngsters, aged nine to 16, have been going to Ketley Community Centre and enjoying free sports and activities, plus healthy snacks. As well as participating in positive activities, young people can talk to the youth leaders about any personal issues affecting them.

Councillor Raj Mehta (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Inclusion, Engagement, Equalities & Civic Pride joined one of the sessions and said:

“Seeing so many young people enjoying themselves in a relaxed environment was brilliant.

“I was impressed with the range of free activities including pool, darts, gaming and arts and crafts – there was something for everyone. The kids were engaged in positive activities and taking part in friendly competitions, all of which helps build their confidence.

“We’re committed to increasing our youth offer and providing safe spaces for young people and have already funded several youth clubs around the borough and will be rolling out more.

“Plus, our Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme also funds the free Telford Kicks football sessions and free Urban Games activities which are running during half-term and we’re seeing an increase in attendance year on year.”

Funding from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Building Safer and Stronger Communities programme, in partnership with the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, has helped set up Ketley Youth Club. In addition, there were contributions from Councillors’ Pride funding and Ketley Parish Council.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said:

“Giving young people a safe space to have fun, learn new skills and form positive relationships is a great way of helping them to have a happy and healthy childhood.

“This new youth project, achieved in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, plays a key role in efforts to support the next generation to stay off the streets and away from crime.”

The Council has partnered with the charity 4 All Foundation which runs the sessions every Thursday during term time, from 3.45pm-5.15pm, and there is no booking required.