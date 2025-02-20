Great Great Grandmother Ena Celebrates 100th Birthday

Great Great grandmother, Ena Jenkins, celebrated her 100th birthday with a huge party at the Morris Care Centre, a nursing home in Wellington with her birthday card from King Charles and The Queen Consort in pride of place.

Ena Jenkins has celebrated her 100th birthday

Ena was joined by family, friends and the caring team to celebrate her milestone birthday and the nursing team at the home provided cupcakes, tea and balloons.

Ena was born in St Thomas, Jamaica in 1925. In 1959 Ena moved to England as part of the Windrush Generation, people from the Caribbean invited by the British Government to help rebuild the country after the devastation of World War II. Ena initially worked in a potato factory before training to become a sewing machinist in Wellington, where she has remained all her life.

Ena had five children and today she enjoys a large, multi-generational family with grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Commenting on reaching her 100th birthday Ena said:

“I’m not sure what the secret to a long life is, but I suspect my love of cooking and baking have played a part in it. My large family has also ensured that there has never been a dull moment.

“I had such a wonderful time at my birthday party with all my loved ones and the caring team here all around me. Many thanks to everyone at the Morris Care Centre for making it all happen.”

Stacie Smith, home manager, Morris Care Centre said:

“It has been our pleasure to join Ena and her family and friends in marking her century.

“Ena is a very popular member of the Morris Care Centre family and she still manages to take a full and active part in life at the home. She is passionate about gospel singing, is in a choir, and attends church twice a week. She is also often to be found in the front row at our talent show, cheering everyone on.”