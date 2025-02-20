Community theatre company looks to expand to Telford Town Centre

A children’s youth theatre company is seeking feedback to help develop an exciting new performing arts project in the heart of Telford.

Moonstruck Astronaut Community Theatre Company are looking to expand into Telford

Moonstruck Astronaut Community Theatre Company has received a £7,500 grant to develop its performing arts work from the Postcode Local Trust, which awards funding raised by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery. The not-for-profit is now poised to apply for national funding and needs help to shape the new project and bring its Moonstruck Magic to a wider audience.

Artistic Director, Hannah de Quincey. said: “Building on the wonderful legacies of Drama in the Forest and Newport Youth Theatre built up over the last seven years, we plan to bring Moonstruck Astronaut’s highly successful drama skills workshops out of the woods and into the centre of Telford.

- Advertisement -

“Telford Tall Tales will allow children and volunteers to experience the joys and skills of creative story-making with professional artists and writers using drama, music, crafts and dance during the school summer term and summer holidays. Filling in this survey is an important step to understanding how to help children grow and develop.”

The survey asks parents and carers about town centre venues, any barriers, pricing, and, most importantly, what skills children need to develop. It only takes five minutes to complete. All surveys will be entered into a prize draw to win a £30 shopping voucher, which will be drawn on Monday, March 3rd.

Hannah continued: “We see many children grow in confidence after attending our sessions, in drama and performance skills, as well as life skills like communication and socialising. Feedback from parents and carers has been fantastic and we want to help more children use their creativity and imagination and build self-esteem.

Parents and children contributed initial ideas towards the Telford Tall Tales project recently at our 7th Birthday Party; thoughts were to retell the story of the Wrekin Giant and a child’s hope for the project is it ‘helps me find my confidence’. Filling in this survey is an important step to serving that child.”

Sarah Gardiner, whose son has attended both our Youth Theatre and Drama in the Forest projects, said: “My son has been involved with Moonstruck Astronaut for two years, the sessions have allowed him to grow, develop his imagination, work with others in an inclusive environment. It’s been a wonderful experience for him.”

To complete the survey go to: https://forms.gle/7U2GUJ4U9JmKpojK9.