Brave woman awarded for stopping robbery in Telford store

A brave woman who intervened during an attempted robbery at a Telford shop has been awarded a West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Commendation Award.

Mairi Kerin and Chief Supt Edd Williams bravery award. Photo: West Mercia Police

Mairi Kerin was buying chocolates at LOCO Convenience Store on Hadley Park Road on March 3, 2023, when a man came into the shop intending to take cash from the till.

The man threatened shop staff, which is when Mairi, who is a black belt in karate, stepped in and chased him out the store.

The 40-year-old’s quick thinking saw the wannabe thief quickly leave the store empty handed, and the staff unharmed.

Mairi, who has been a karate coach for 12 years, said: “The suspect was wearing black clothing and only his eyes were visible as he calmly told the shopkeeper to give him all his money.

“He then stepped forward, fumbling with something in his left pocket, and I knew I had to react, so I did, and he ran. I am incredibly grateful that no-one was hurt.”

Mairi, along with her family were invited to a special event at Malinsgate Police Station last month, where she was presented with the bravery award by Chief Superintendent Edd Williams, Detective Chief Inspector Jo Whitehead and Detective Inspector Steve Goddard.

Mairi added: “I am very thankful for my award, and glad I was able to assist with the investigation to help catch those responsible.

“It was a lovely morning spent with my family and friends, and we were able to meet those involved in solving the case.”

Ch Supt Williams added: “It was my pleasure to award Mairi with her bravery award. Her quick thinking meant that no one was harmed during this attempted robbery and no money or goods were stolen.

“On behalf of everyone at West Mercia Police I would like to thank Mairi for her actions, which was an inspiring act of bravery from an upstanding member of the public.”

In June 2024 three people were jailed for a combined total of 18 years for a series of robberies that were carried out across Telford in March 2023.

During the investigation, officers identified that the incident at the LOCO Convenience Store was part of that spree.