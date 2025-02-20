13.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Bishop’s Castle florist blooms with generosity, raising thousands for Lingen Davies

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Bishop’s Castle florist Jane Pugh, owner of Jane’s Petals & Gifts, and her dedicated supporters have raised a remarkable £3,461 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Pictured left to right are Lingen Davies Shrewsbury fundraising committee chair Angela Hill, Wendy Oakley (and grandson Ruben), Jane Pugh and fundraising committee Treasurer, Colin Bore
The impressive total was collected through a variety of fundraising events throughout 2024, demonstrating the community’s commitment to supporting those affected by cancer.

Jane, along with her sister Wendy Oakley and a network of friends, organised and participated in several initiatives to reach their fundraising goal. These included celebrations marking Jane’s Petals & Gifts’ 20th anniversary in business, a popular tractor run, and donations received in lieu of gifts at a friend’s 80th birthday celebration. The sale of handcrafted soft toys and other individual contributions also played a significant role in the overall success.

Members of the Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Committee were thrilled to accept the cheque for £3,461. The funds will directly support the charity’s vital work in providing care and support to individuals and families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales who are navigating the challenges of cancer.

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is a crucial resource for the region, offering a range of services to help those impacted by cancer at every stage. Jane’s efforts and the generosity of the Bishop’s Castle community will make a tangible difference in the lives of many.

