Bishop’s Castle florist blooms with generosity, raising thousands for Lingen Davies

Bishop’s Castle florist Jane Pugh, owner of Jane’s Petals & Gifts, and her dedicated supporters have raised a remarkable £3,461 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.
The impressive total was collected through a variety of fundraising events throughout 2024, demonstrating the community’s commitment to supporting those affected by cancer.
Jane, along with her sister Wendy Oakley and a network of friends, organised and participated in several initiatives to reach their fundraising goal. These included celebrations marking Jane’s Petals & Gifts’ 20th anniversary in business, a popular tractor run, and donations received in lieu of gifts at a friend’s 80th birthday celebration. The sale of handcrafted soft toys and other individual contributions also played a significant role in the overall success.
Members of the Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Committee were thrilled to accept the cheque for £3,461. The funds will directly support the charity’s vital work in providing care and support to individuals and families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid-Wales who are navigating the challenges of cancer.
Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is a crucial resource for the region, offering a range of services to help those impacted by cancer at every stage. Jane’s efforts and the generosity of the Bishop’s Castle community will make a tangible difference in the lives of many.