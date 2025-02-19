Wellington station looks smarter thanks to £30k grant

Wellington Station will look smarter this spring thanks to a £30,000 grant from West Midlands Railway, which gives a major boost to the volunteers at the Friends of Wellington Station who are working hard to improve the facility.

Tony Joyce of Sign Services and Kath Howard of Friends of Wellington Station

“We are very grateful for the grant, allocated via the government, which will enable us to really enhance the station,” said Kath Howard of the friends group.

“It is making a huge difference to our work. We have been able to completely refurbish a suite of storage rooms, including fitting a kitchen; replace large signs, commission a new bench for Platform 2 and acquire four large planters which will be filled with colourful bulbs, herbs, shrubs and flowers.

“We also commissioned a series of artwork, called the ‘Windows on Wellington’, asking local photographers to come up with images of iconic Wellington views and these are being put up on the station in disused window spaces.

“They will really brighten up the platform and show people what a great town Wellington is hopefully encouraging people to get off the train and visit our town.”

The photographers chosen for the project were Alec Connah, Tina Corfield and Kris Sadler – better known as Krisography – and the design work was done by Wellington based Design Donut.

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said the station was a key entry point to the town and these would be a perfect advertisement of all that Wellington and the surrounding area has to offer.

“We are very lucky to have such a dedicated group and this great news for the town and for the station that impactful improvements can be made as a result of the grant. This work follows on from the installation of new walking signage and the creation of a ‘secret garden’ at a disused platform, also grant funded, in 2022. We are very grateful for the work of the Friends of the station group who keep the station looking so welcoming,” she said.