Van ends up on railway line following collision at Onibury level crossing

Train services between Shrewsbury and Hereford were suspended last night after a van crashed onto the railway line at Onibury level crossing.

The Onibury level crossing on the A49 where the incident took place. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened at around 6.50pm, when a van collided with the barriers at the level crossing on the A49, ending up on its side on the tracks.



Fortunately, no trains were involved in the incident, and the barriers were raised at the time of the collision.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Church Stretton, paramedics, and police officers, were quickly on the scene. Fire crews extricated the van driver from the vehicle, who was then treated by paramedics.

A Network Rail spokesperson confirmed that the line would remain closed for the rest of Tuesday evening while engineers assessed the damage and ensured the line was safe for train travel.