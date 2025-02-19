Police make three arrests for drug offences in Telford

Three people have been arrested in Telford after officers recovered an estimated £16,000 worth of class A drugs.

Class A and class B drugs estimated to be worth around £15,000 were recovered by police. Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers from Telford’s Proactive CID made the arrests on Tuesday afternoon after noticing a white Mercedes in Arleston, which they believed to be involved in supplying drugs in the town.

Two men were searched, where an estimated £1,000 worth of class A drugs were found on one of the men, along with £300 in cash.

The men, aged 34 and 43, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Shortly afterwards an address in Leegomery was searched in connection with the arrests, where officers discovered class A and class B drugs estimated to be worth around £15,000, along with £700 in cash and a knife.

A woman, aged 34, was arrested at the address on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

The 34-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman remain in police custody as enquiries continue. The 43-year-old man has since been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton said: “This was a great result for Telford’s CID following good intelligence work by officers which has led to three arrests.

“The people in custody are suspected of being involved in county lines, bringing drugs into Telford to sell on, which we know causes harm on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing in our town and will always act on information given to us to help locate and arrest those suspected of being involved and disrupt their criminal enterprises.”