Legacy continues to deliver for cancer services

Hundreds of people enjoyed a little Shropshire haven at the weekend and have helped raise more than £5,000 to benefit local cancer services.

Angela Hill with volunteers Lisa Smith and Kathryn Wood

Lingen Davies Cancer Fund held its popular annual snowdrop walk at Winsley Hall in Westbury, generously hosted by the Whitaker family. The Shropshire Hall and estate has been welcoming visitors for the charity walk for more than 20 years to enjoy the stunning spread of pretty flowers.

The late owners of the hall, Mr and Mrs Wolstan Whitaker, began planting the thousands of snowdrops by hand in the 1980s and their son, Charles, has committed to keeping the annual event going.

More than £20,000 has so far been raised from the walk with an additional £5,330 raised this year.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies that exists to make a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer in Shropshire and Mid Wales, said the event was a popular firm-fixture in the charity’s events schedule.

“Our Snowdrop Walk is a delightful date in the diary, and it doesn’t seem to matter what the weather does, it’s always very well supported.

“This year we welcomed many of our existing community, as well as new supporters and volunteers and feedback was fabulous.

“This money will go towards funding the many projects and services we deliver to raise awareness about cancer in the community, as well as support those going through treatment, and living with and beyond,” she added.

For more information on the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund visit the website.