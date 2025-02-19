Albrighton group continues fight to save green belt against speculative Boningale Homes development

A campaign group fighting to protect precious Shropshire green belt says the fight will continue against ‘speculative, profit-hungry’ developers.

Albrighton Village Action Group is campaigning to fight the development being proposed by Boningale Homes

Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG) has reiterated its determination to fight Boningale Homes’ controversial scheme to build 800 homes in the village following government Planning Inspectors’ decision to abandon hearings and threaten to withdraw the Local plan unless Shropshire Council can fix it within six months.

The proposed scheme, which threatens 52 hectares of green belt, has been slammed as being too far from the village centre and the railway station, meaning new residents would be entirely dependent on cars, leading to unsafe roads and gridlock on already narrow and congested roads.

Loss of high-quality farmland and flooding risks raise further serious environmental concerns, whilst the proposals would irreversibly harm Albrighton’s historic character, infrastructure, and surrounding countryside.

AVAG points to the overwhelming response from locals against the development, with over 1120 objections lodged and more than 3700 signing a petition against Boningale Homes’ ill thought-out scheme – that’s 80% of the electoral roll.

The group has reinforced its backing of the Local Plan and is urging the Planning Inspector to accept Shropshire Council’s proposed actions to address their concerns.

It also asked the local authority Cabinet to consider making an immediate call for sites, which should give it ample time to identify the most suitable locations that secure the best possible outcome for Albrighton and the wider county.

Sharon Barker, Member of AVAG, commented: “We understand the need for housing, but the Boningale Homes development is completely inappropriate. It would devastate our village, overwhelm our roads, and destroy productive farmland. It is on the wrong side of Albrighton for the M54 corridor, far from our high street and 1.5 miles away from the railway station, making it car-dependent and unsustainable.

“There are far more suitable locations within the county and in the Black Country, including brownfield sites and areas closer to existing infrastructure. Shropshire must ensure that it follows the governments’ ‘brownfield first’ policy and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) upholds its commitment to protecting the greenbelt, or we risk losing our countryside forever.

“It just doesn’t make sense that Shropshire should build on its productive green belt farmland so that the Black Country doesn’t have to regenerate derelict brownfield”.

She continued: “We are pleased that Shropshire Council have responded with valid concerns and pragmatism to the government’s Planning Inspectors, but we think it should take it a step further and make an immediate call for sites. This will give the planners the

best possible chance to identify suitable locations, including some of those earmarked in the stalled Local Plan.”

AVAG, which has been supported throughout by local MP Mark Pritchard, submitted a 92-page document and a specially produced drone video as part of its official objection – just one of over 1120 made to the planning website.

The group arranged technical reviews by two planning consultants and a lawyer and has submitted a further four professional objection documents – all funded by donations from residents and businesses.

Increased traffic, road closures, pressure on creaking medical and transport infrastructure and negative impact on the high street were all cited, whilst there is massive worry about the ecological damage the proposed development is going to cause and the negative impact of mental health and well-being by stripping away 52-hectares of productive farmland and green belt.

A decision on Boningale Homes’ planning application has not been made yet, with a committee meeting due to be held in the coming months.

Sharon concluded: “We know we are fighting for the right reasons. Albrighton has seen huge development in the past few years, and this continues with 771 houses already planned for the village. This additional proposal is huge, in the wrong location and not coherent with other planned village developments. It is a speculative and opportunistic proposal that is just not right.

“Albrighton residents have been unanimous in their objections so far, and we need them to continue this vocal and passionate defence by backing our campaign and supporting new fundraising activities we will announce shortly.

“In short, ‘the fight continues to save our green belt’.”

For further information, visit albrightongreenbelt.co.uk.