£10,000 campaign launched to help hundreds access outdoor education

Hundreds of young people across the UK are set to benefit from outdoor learning experiences in 2025 following the launch of a major fundraising campaign by the Field Studies Council.

The Field Studies Council launches major fundraising campaign

The Shropshire-based charity, which has been providing environmental education for more than 80 years, has launched an ambitious £10,000 fundraising campaign aimed at providing vital outdoor learning experiences for school children.

The Re-Boot and Raise campaign has been spearheaded by the charity’s new Fundraising Manager, Gemma Edmonds with support from newly recruited Fundraising Officer, David Plant.

The challenge will see participants collectively walk, run, cycle or swim 514 miles – the distance between the charity’s most northern and southern field centres – as part of a Virtual Hike challenge this March.

Gemma said: “This campaign comes at a crucial time when many young people, particularly those experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage, are missing out on essential outdoor learning experiences.

“These experiences are not just educational – they’re transformative, holistic, offering vital skills development opportunities that can shape future career choices.” The campaign will raise funds for the charity’s Grants for Schools programme, which provides bursaries enabling young people to participate in curriculum-based outdoor learning at a range of centres in England, Wales and Scotland.

“With £35 covering a day trip for one young person and £225 providing a full two-night residential experience, this campaign could help up to 285 students access vital learning opportunities,” added Gemma.

“Some visitors to our centres have never left their home city, have never been in the countryside, been on a beach or worn wellington boots. Through this fundraising initiative, we aim to change that reality for hundreds of young people.”

Teams of seven to 10 people are being invited to take part in the virtual challenge, with each participant asked to cover between 51-73 miles during the month and raise £100-£150. The full route mirrors the distance from Millport in Scotland to Slapton Ley in Devon.

In response to the Government’s recent curriculum review, experts at the charity emphasised that practical fieldwork experiences are essential for developing the green skills needed to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

They also stressed that these experiences are particularly crucial for nurturing future ecologists, conservationists, habitat managers, wildlife restoration officers and biodiversity managers.

The charity’s evidence shows that practical, hands-on experiences in the natural world not only create better scientists and geographers but also helps to nurture curiosity, give context to classroom learning and engage those who sometimes struggle in a classroom environment.

Anyone interested in supporting the campaign can register for £5.99 and either join an existing team or start their own. For more information and to sign up, visit https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ReBootVirtualHike2025.