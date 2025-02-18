-0.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Witness appeal following serious assault in Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at a pub in Oswestry earlier this month. The incident occurred at approximately 1am on Sunday, February 9th, at Ye Old Vaults on Church Street.

A man was punched in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the ground. The impact resulted in a bleed on the brain, requiring medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene following the attack.

Officers from West Mercia Police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in or around Ye Old Vaults at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Geraint Jones said, “This was a serious assault that has left the victim with significant injuries. We are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice. We believe there may have been several people in the area at the time, and we urge anyone who saw anything, no matter how small, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Geraint Jones by emailing geraint.jones@westmercia.police.uk. Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

