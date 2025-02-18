Social media legend Francis Bourgeois backs SVR landslip appeal

The famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois is highlighting the plight of the Severn Valley Railway, as it faces a substantial repair bill following its devastating recent landslip, just over two weeks ago.

Gus Dunster and Francis Bourgeois at the landslip site. Photo: Gary Essex

Francis visited the site of the landslip, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in Shropshire, to see for himself how bad the damage is.

In a special film, he explains to his more than five million followers on TikTok and Instagram what they can do to help.

‘This is awful news’, said Francis. ‘I was shocked at the true extent of the damage. From a railway enthusiast’s point of view, that section of line is my absolute favourite. This brilliant part of the SVR has now been cut off by the landslide.’

On a tour of the site, Francis saw some of the investigation work that is taking place, which will help to determine the best course of action for repair. He also heard how the leading heritage line has received offers of assistance from Network Rail and other mainline companies, as well as financial support from thousands of individuals.

‘It highlights how much this railway means to people really,’ added Francis. ‘It’s amazing to see how this hasn’t just pulled together the heritage community, it’s a railway wide operation now.’

The SVR’s managing director, Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, showed Francis around the site, and said, ‘Like me, Francis was stunned to see how bad things are here. We definitely have a major task on our hands to put this right, and will be looking at a bill of hundreds of thousands of pounds, without doubt.’

‘It’s a massive boost to know that we have his backing to get this sorted out, and that he is reaching out via social media to millions of people.’

Donations to the SVR Resilience Fund can be made at svr.co.uk.