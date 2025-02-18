-0.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
- Advertisement -

Social media legend Francis Bourgeois backs SVR landslip appeal

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The famous trainspotter Francis Bourgeois is highlighting the plight of the Severn Valley Railway, as it faces a substantial repair bill following its devastating recent landslip, just over two weeks ago.

Gus Dunster and Francis Bourgeois at the landslip site. Photo: Gary Essex
Gus Dunster and Francis Bourgeois at the landslip site. Photo: Gary Essex

Francis visited the site of the landslip, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in Shropshire, to see for himself how bad the damage is.

In a special film, he explains to his more than five million followers on TikTok and Instagram what they can do to help.

- Advertisement -

‘This is awful news’, said Francis. ‘I was shocked at the true extent of the damage. From a railway enthusiast’s point of view, that section of line is my absolute favourite. This brilliant part of the SVR has now been cut off by the landslide.’

On a tour of the site, Francis saw some of the investigation work that is taking place, which will help to determine the best course of action for repair. He also heard how the leading heritage line has received offers of assistance from Network Rail and other mainline companies, as well as financial support from thousands of individuals.

‘It highlights how much this railway means to people really,’ added Francis. ‘It’s amazing to see how this hasn’t just pulled together the heritage community, it’s a railway wide operation now.’

The SVR’s managing director, Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, showed Francis around the site, and said, ‘Like me, Francis was stunned to see how bad things are here. We definitely have a major task on our hands to put this right, and will be looking at a bill of hundreds of thousands of pounds, without doubt.’

‘It’s a massive boost to know that we have his backing to get this sorted out, and that he is reaching out via social media to millions of people.’

Donations to the SVR Resilience Fund can be made at svr.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP