Shropshire bookshops shine in British Book Awards 2025 finals

Three independent bookshops in Shropshire have been named finalists for the prestigious Independent Bookshop of the Year award at The British Book Awards 2025.

Booka Bookshop in Oswestry. Image: Google Street View

Booka Bookshop in Oswestry, Burway Books in Church Stretton, and Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop’s Castle are among 72 bookstores across the UK to be recognised for their contributions to their local communities.

This record-breaking year for submissions highlights the resilience and creativity of independent booksellers. The award, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrates those stores that go above and beyond, offering bespoke bookselling and tailored initiatives.

Tom Tivnan, managing editor of The Bookseller, praised the finalists for being “beacons of hope amid the gloom” on the high street. He noted the exceptional quality and energy in this year’s submissions, emphasising how independent bookshops are thriving despite challenging economic conditions. Tivnan highlighted the shops’ community engagement, from organising festivals and school visits to bringing authors to town, describing them as “Britain and Ireland’s local cultural lynchpins.”

The three Shropshire bookshops will first compete against other stores in their region. The regional winners will then vie for the overall Independent Bookshop of the Year title, which will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony in central London on Monday, May 12, 2025. The overall winner will also be considered for the Book Retailer of the Year award.

Ruth Gardner, UK Sales Manager for Gardners, expressed pride in supporting the award and recognising the invaluable contributions of independent bookshops. “Every independent bookshop has a unique story to tell,” Gardner said, emphasizing their role in making reading more accessible and magical. She wished all the entrants the best of luck.

Meryl Halls, Managing Director, Booksellers Association of the United Kingdom & Ireland, said: “From being trusted curators, to championing authors, to fostering communities of likeminded individuals, to bringing local jobs and essential footfall to shopping districts, the role that independent bookshops play within the book trade, wider society and economy is more vital than ever. We are delighted to see this superb selection of finalists, and their invaluable contribution, recognised as cornerstones of the book industry.”